City of Knox again offering owner-occupied rehab grant program

The City of Knox is excited once again to offer an Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program.

Funding has been secured through a grant from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.

This program is designed to help homeowners with various repairs to their homes.

Funds will be used to rehabilitate homes only within the City limits of Knox. The City of Knox has benefited from this program before and we are excited to bring it back again!

A Community Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 16th at 6:00 p.m. (CST) at the Knox Community Center, 55 E. Lake Street, Knox, Indiana.

Representatives will be in attendance from Neighborhood Development Associates, LLC and Area Five to assist with the application process.

They will also discuss eligible repairs, explain individual eligibility requirements, and answer any questions you may have regarding the process.

Please note that applications will only be available by attending this meeting.

Please come out and join us for this meeting.

If you’re unable to attend or you have comments or questions, please call Mayor Dennis Estok’s office at 574-772-4553 or Christine Deutscher, Grant Consultant for this project at 574-288-4369.