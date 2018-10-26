Charges unsealed in drug case

A Plymouth man arrested following a “lengthy investigation” earlier this week on suspicion of drug crimes sold meth and oxycodone to undercover officers in July and August, according to the recently unsealed charges.

The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Matthew C. Moreland, 34, in late September with dealing meth, oxycodone and amphetamine as well as maintaining a common nuisance. The charges were sealed, however, until after his arrest earlier this week.

Read more about this in Friday's edition of the Pilot News.