Charges filed locally in stolen DNR snowmobile case

Formal charges have been filed against a Plymouth man for his alleged role in the theft of two Indiana Department of Natural Resources snowmobiles from Potato Creek State Park in December.

The two Ski-Doo snowmobiles are worth estimated $18,000 total.

The $1,000 reward that had been offered for information in the case has been paid out, Sgt. Ashlee Jackson, with DNR's Division of Law Enforcement, said Wednesday.

Additional arrests are likely, Jackson said.

