Charges filed in crash that killed 3 siblings on way to bus

About eight hours after three siblings were killed by a motorist in northern Fulton County, the driver suspected of hitting the children was charged in connection with their deaths.

The Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office filed three counts of reckless homicide against Alyssa L. Shepherd, 24, of Rochester, at about 3:15 p.m.

Police say Shepherd was driving in the 4660 block of S.R. 25 at about 7 a.m. when she struck twin boys Xzavier Ingle and Mason Ingle, both 6, and their sister, Alivia Stahl, 9, television station WNDU reported.

A fourth child, Maverik Lowe, 11, was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital. He was in critical condition, according to the Associated Press.

Xzavier, Mason and Alivia were students at Mentone Elementary School of the Tippecanoe Valley School Corp. Maverik attends Tippecanoe Valley Middle School.

Shepherd was being held on $15,000 surety bond late Tuesday.

She is also charged with passing a school bus when arm signal device is extended causing bodily injury, a misdemeanor.

