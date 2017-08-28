Charges filed against Irwin

The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday filed formal charges against the director of a county charity arrested last week on suspicion of committing drug- and prostitution-related crimes.

James A. “Jim” Irwin, 68, is charged with dealing a controlled substance, dealing a substance represented to be a controlled substance, two counts of promoting prostitution and one count of attempted promoting prostitution.

All of the charges are felonies.

The promoting prostitution and attempted promoting prostitution charges are all Level 5 felonies, the most serious he faces. Each is punishable by one to six years if convicted.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney. An initial court date has not been set.

Note: This story has been corrected. The original story said Irwin had been charged with three counts of promoting prostitution.