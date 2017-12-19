Chargers named NABC team of the week

The National Association of Basketball Coaches has just named the Ancilla College Chargers the Team of the Week for the first time in program history.

This prestigious national honor comes after the Chargers defeated ninth-ranked Olive Harvey College, held on to their undefeated record, and the #5 ranking in the NJCAA - Ancilla’s highest ranking ever.

“The NABC is a great organization and it is a great honor for our program to be recognized as the national team of the week,” comments Head Coach Aaron Butcher. “We have a solid group of unselfish guys in this program and I have really good assistant coaches that put a lot of time into making this program as successful at it can be.”

Ancilla Athletic Director Gene Reese is delighted with the news. “This is a great honor. With these NABC National Rankings brings instant credibility - National Rankings for our men’s basketball team is a credit to Coach Aaron Butcher, everyone associated with the men’s basketball program, Charger Athletics, and Ancilla College.”

The Men begin Conference play on Jan. 4 against Muskegon Community College at LifePlex.