CGA student collects donations for Africa project

For 17-year old Sophia Parker, from Knox, her senior service project at Culver Girls Academy (CGA) is more than just a project.

When she moved from Knox Community School Corporation to CGA, one of the things she looked forward about the move was the chance to serve others, primarily women and children.

“I’ve just been so passionate about helping women and children succeed,” said Parker.

She knew that the Leadership Committee for Africa (LCA) was the club for her because of the LCA’s goals.

The more she participated in the group, the more she enjoyed serving in its activities and fundraising projects.

The LCA was founded in 2004 by members of CGA and supports two major international organizations - Christel House South Africa and the Amani Children’s Foundation.

The LCA also educates Culver and neighboring communities about the AIDS crisis in Africa.

The committee is divided into four sections including Fundraising, Research and Education, Communications, and Work Projects.

