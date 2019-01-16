Center for Hospice Care seeks volunteers

Center for Hospice Care needs volunteers in St. Joseph, LaPorte, Elkhart, LaGrange, Starke, Marshall, Kosciusko, Fulton, and Porter Counties.

The next Volunteer Training is in February.

No previous health care experience is necessary.

Volunteers are needed for:

• Patient Home Visitor

• Extended Care Facility Visitor

• Inpatient Unit

• Licensed Hair Stylists and Barbers

• Veteran Volunteers

• Therapy Certified Pet Visitors

• Hospitality Volunteers

• Patient Home Assistance

• Spanish Speaking Volunteers

Training is comprehensive and will prepare volunteers for various opportunities.

There are three levels of training totaling 15 hours and the level of training you need depends on what volunteer opportunity you are interested in.

Center for Hospice Care offers online training options as well. You may discuss the options with the Volunteer Recruitment and Training Coordinator.

Next training dates are:

• Tuesday, Feb. 19 9 a.m.-noon

• Thursday, Feb. 21 9 a.m.-noon

• Tuesday, Feb. 26 9 a.m.-noon

• Thursday, Feb. 28 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

This training will take place at the Mishawaka Campus located at 501 Comfort Place.

Registration is required.

Application and interview are required before registration, so inquire in advance to ensure place in training.

Please contact Kristiana Donahue, Volunteer Recruitment and Training Coordinator, at 574-286-1198 or email at donahuek@cfhcare.org.