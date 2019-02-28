Celebrating Dr. Seuss: Read-A-Thon kicks off March 1 at CUTPL

In honor of Dr. Suess’s birthday on March 2, Esmie Rodgers, director of the Culver Union-Township Public Library Children’s Room, has planned a monthlong celebration to encourage and promote literacy in the community’s youngest readers.

The signature event through the month is the Read-A-Thon.

Children up to age 12 are invited to sign up in the Children’s Room, pick up a reading log, and read all month long.

For every 10 picture books or three chapter books recorded in their reading logs, participants will receive a prize.

Children can repeat the process as many times as possible through March 30, at which time they will receive a certificate of participation and a prize.

To kick off the month of reading, families are encouraged to visit CUTPL at 10:30 a.m. on March 2 for a Dr. Seuss Celebration, which will feature games, crafts and story time.

Children can dress up as their favorite Dr. Seuss characters.

