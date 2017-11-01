Carnegie withdraws guilty plea

An Argos man accused of sparking a standoff with police in May withdrew his guilty plea to charges of burglary and theft earlier today.

Marshall Superior I Judge Robert Bowen was expected to hear 54-year-old Vincent Carnegie plead guilty to the charges and sentence him today, but Carnegie said he could not admit to the burglary count.

The burglary charge is a Level 4 felony punishable by two to 12 years. The theft charge is a Level 5 felony that carries a sentencing range of one to six years. Carnegie’s sentence was to be up to Bowen but within the sentencing guidelines.

According to court documents filed in the case, Carnegie is accused of handcuffing a woman inside her home in the 11000 block of Michigan Road in late May. Ultimately, the woman was able to escape and flag down a passing sheriff’s deputy. The incident lead to an armed standoff with officers at a tree line near Ninth and King roads. Carnegie threatened to kill himself during the incident.

Carnegie was also expected to plead guilty in the unrelated theft case.

According to court papers filed in that case, Carnegie is accused of driving off in 2015 with a 2016 model year Newmar RV from Newmar Corp., 355 N. Delaware St., Nappanee, worth an estimated $500,000.

Nappanee police Chief Steve Rulli previously said four Newmar employees in Plymouth for a car show spotted the stolen RV and alerted police. Since the vehicle was recovered in Marshall County prosecutors made the decision to charge the case here, the police chief said.

The cases, while unrelated, were joined for the purposes of the plea agreement.

In a third case, prosecutors charged Carnegie with misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and battery resulting in bodily injury. Those charges were also expected to be dismissed if Carnegie had plead guilty and Bowen had accepted the plea deal.

Read more about this in Thursday’s edition of The Pilot News.