Carnegie reaches plea deal with prosecutors
Friday, September 8, 2017
Plymouth, IN
The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office and an Argos man who allegedly sparked an armed standoff with police officers in late May have reached a plea agreement in a pair of separate cases.
Vincent Carnegie, 54, entered into the plea agreement earlier this month, but details of the agreement weren’t available late Thursday.
Carnegie has a sentencing hearing scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, in Marshall Superior Court I.
The prosecutor’s office charged Carnegie with felony counts of burglary, kidnapping, theft, auto theft, resisting law enforcement and pointing a firearm. He’s also charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic battery.
The most serious charge is burglary, a Level 4 felony punishable by two to 12 years.
Category: