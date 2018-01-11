Candidate filing started yesterday

Candidate filing started on Wednesday, Jan. 10 and will end at noon on Friday, Feb. 9. There are many seats open for contention this year, including county, town, school board, and township trustee. The entire list is below:

County:

• Commissioner - District 1

• County Council - District 1

• County Council - District 2

• County Council - District 3

• County Council - District 4

• Assessor

• Auditor

• County Clerk

• County Prosecutor

• Recorder

• County Sheriff

• Judge, Superior Court 1

Township Offices:

• Bourbon Township Trustee as well as three board positions.

• Center Township Trustee as well as three board positions.

• German Township Trustee as well as three board positions.

• Green Township Trustee as well as three board positions.

• North Township Trustee as well as three board positions.

• Polk Township Trustee as well as three board positions.

• Tippecanoe Township Trustee as well as three board positions.

• Union Township Trustee as well as three board positions.

• Walnut Township Trustee as well as three board positions.

• West Township Trustee as well as three board positions.

Argos:

• Two seats on the town council. It should also be noted that the town council voted to be on the ballot instead of holding a caucus as they have in the past.

Bourbon:

• One seat on the town council.

• District 1, District 2, and District 4 on the Triton School Corporation School Board.

Culver:

• Two seats on the town council.

Bremen:

• District I, In Town on the Bremen Public Schools School Board.

• District II, Outside Town of Bremen on the Bremen Public Schools School Board.

Plymouth:

• District 1 and District 3 on the Plymouth Community School Corporation School Board.

Petitioners may file at the Marshall County Clerk’s office located at 211 W. Madison St. in Plymouth.