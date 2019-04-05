Bye-bye Bourbon Gym? Triton officials discuss old, new gyms

The Bourbon Community Center, which has housed Triton basketball practices for years, will be torn down. Superintendent Jeremy Riffle emphasized that this was not a light decision, and the administration is doing everything they can to respect the memories of Bourbon locals while being practical for the safety and efficiency of student athletes as well as the school’s financial needs.
BOURBON

The community of Bourbon has expressed a clear nostalgic attachment to the Bourbon Community Building-Gymnasium, and with nostalgia has come a lot of confusion on the fate of the beloved building.

Triton Superintendent Jeremy Riffle and Athletic Director Mason McIntyre sat down to discuss the matter of the Old Gym, and share news about the new aux gym that is connected to the gym and will soon be ready for student use.

Both school officials emphasized that there has been about six years of research and planning that has gone into deciding what to do about the new gym, as well as building the new facility.

“We want to be the best stewards we possibly can for our corporation, but then also be sensitive and listen,” Riffle said. “But in the end we have to make a decision.”

Riffle explained his and McIntyre’s process for researching what to do with the gym, by saying they didn’t choose sides themselves.

McIntyre grew up playing basketball in the Old Gym, and while Riffle didn’t move to the community until 2003, he has fond memories of coaching eighth grade basketball there.

