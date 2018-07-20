Burglary suspect caught on video camera at Lapaz break in

On Wednesday, July 18 sometime in the afternoon or evening hours, two caucasian male subjects broke into a residence in the 100 block of N. Michigan Street in Lapaz. Several items were taken such as a Lenovo laptop computer, a black Samsung tablet, a small gray safe, two PlayStation 4 controllers (black/silver) and a white Polaroid camera. At the time of the break in, two cameras were set up, however the cameras were quickly taken down by the subjects. A vehicle described as an older model white passenger car was described as a possible vehicle of interest. One of the males was shown in a video recording prior to being taken down. If you recognize the male in the photograph, please contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department at 574-936-3187.