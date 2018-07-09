Bridge Replacement to Close Stretch of SR 39 in Pulaski County until October

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces that State Road 39, just south of North Judson, will close on or after Wednesday, July 11, until early October for a bridge replacement.

The road will be closed between CR W. 500 N. And CR W. 400 N.

We will keep the public informed about this closure date once it becomes final via our social media channels listed below.

State road detours must be on state-maintained roads only. Southbound drivers on SR 39 will be detoured east on State Road 10, south on US 35 and west on SR 14 back to SR 39. Northbound drivers on SR 39 will be detoured east on SR 14, north on US 35 and west on SR 10 back to SR 39.

Drivers in Northwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts at any time via the District’s social media channels: www.Facebook.com/INDOTNorthwest or Twitter @INDOTNorthwest. Or visit http://www.trafficwise.in.gov for INDOT’s TrafficWise Traveler Information Service.