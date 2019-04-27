Brennen Adams named Bremen High School’s Lion King

Bremen High School’s Brennen Adams was named the school’s Lion King for the 2018-2019 school year.

According to BHS Principal Bruce Jennings, Adams chose to donate to the Bremen Golf Program – the nonprofit recipient of his contest proceeds – which will receive $700.

BHS’s annual Lion King Contest began in 2007 and is modeled after the Distinguished Young Woman Scholarship Program, which was then called the Junior Miss Pageant.

Male seniors from BHS are given the opportunity to showcase a talent, and the winner is dubbed the “Lion King.”

All proceeds from the event go to nonprofit organizations chosen by the students.

The contest has yielded more than $30,000 in the 12 shows BHS has put on over the years, including $1,850 from this year.

Read more about this in this week’s Heartland News. It is on sale now. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe.