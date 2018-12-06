Bremen's Holy Walk is Friday, Saturday

The 38th annual Bremen Holy Walk is 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, and 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8.

Guests can tour the live reenactment of the night that Jesus was born.

The Walk will guide guests through a recreated town of Bethlehem, with actors staying in character and true to the era.

Doors at Bremen High School will open one hour prior to the Walk.

Guests are asked to arrive at the school for transportation to the Holy Walk site.

