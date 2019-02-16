Bremen will continue facelift: What changes are coming to downtown through 2020 and beyond?

Where most towns create comprehensive plans for the betterment of their residents and don’t look at them for years, Historic Bremen, Inc. says its working against that standard.

Matt Van Soest, a 2004 graduate of Bremen High School and president of Bremen Community Cares – Main Street, said during an annual Historic Bremen meeting that planned work on downtown Bremen is going well, according to the plan the city had laid out for itself.

“Bremen has done a great job in regards to keeping the dust off of that book and implementing a lot of things,” he said, noting the “quick-hitters” being the improvement of downtown facades.

Facade Improvements

To undergo this project, Historic Bremen works with local businesses to try and improve their storefronts, often to better replicate what the original structure looked like, before changes were made around the 1960s.

The facade program, which Van Soest wishes to name in memory of the late Keith Board, who was an integral part of the project, promises to donate money to the business owners for their renovations in conjunction with the project.

Business owners who receive funding through the project will be reimbursed for 50 percent, up to $5,000, for the costs.

Van Soest said Bremen, unlike other cities like North Liberty, offer free design work for the business owners, so they can come to an understanding of the changes before renovations begin.

“Historic Bremen and the archives ... really helped in regards to understanding what the original buildings looked like, in regards to the design work,” he said. “So we actually turn to this quite a bit to see what we’re dealing with, how it changed for the better, for the worse. Obviously we have to see that it changed in the 60s and 70s, things went away, things came back. So really it’s respecting what we’re given now and how we can transform it.”

But Van Soest emphasized that the business owners have the final say, since they are the ones paying for it out of pocket. But he mentioned they don’t have to be large scale changes to be in line with the project.

“Anything is better than nothing,” he said.

He noted that the group will be putting out notices in the spring for new facade programs.

“I think 2019 will be a really competitive year, because we only have $18,000 left,” he said. “And if we give $5,000 to three or four, then that’s all gone.”

In the Short-Term

Van Soest expressed gratitude for the volunteers from BCC for creating more events and beautification around the city.

“It’s the idea that our downtowns are infused with people — young people; they’re infused with energy and beauty,” he said. “And that’s what a healthy downtown needs to have. So we’ve definitely come a long way with that regard.”

He also noted the annual Bowen Days, parades and farmers markets as being integral to getting members of the community out to spend time with one another, especially since they’re ways children can also be involved.

Seeing those things continue and expand is something Van Soest sees delivering the town closer to its goals of community involvement.

Read more about this in this week's edition of The Heartland News. It is on sale now. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe.