Bremen VFW holding food drive

The Bremen VFW is hosting a food drive in support of the local pantry.

Please drop off donations of food, personal care items and monetary gifts at the Bremen Post/American Legion, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Donations will be collected until Nov. 15, when items will be distributed to Grace Food Pantry.

Clean out your cabinets today and donate.

