Bremen varsity volleyball players awarded

From left Brylie Libey, Coach Award, Caitlin Traxler, All NIC Academic Honors, Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association Academic All-State, Most Blocks, Rylee Hershberger, Captain, Most Assists, Serving Award, 4-Year Letterman, Kaelyn Shively, Captain, MVP, Most Kills, Most Digs, All NIC Academic Honors, All NIC Honorable Mention, Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association Academic All-State. Not pictured: Carly Snyder, All NIC Academic Honors, Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association Academic All-State.