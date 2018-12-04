Bremen varsity volleyball players awarded

From left are Brylie Libey, Caitlin Traxler, Rylee Hershberger and Kaelyn Shively.
By: 
Staff Report
Staff Writer
news@thepilotnews.com
Tuesday, December 4, 2018
BREMEN

From left Brylie Libey, Coach Award, Caitlin Traxler, All NIC Academic Honors, Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association Academic All-State, Most Blocks, Rylee Hershberger, Captain, Most Assists, Serving Award, 4-Year Letterman, Kaelyn Shively, Captain, MVP, Most Kills, Most Digs, All NIC Academic Honors, All NIC Honorable Mention, Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association Academic All-State. Not pictured: Carly Snyder, All NIC Academic Honors, Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association Academic All-State.

