Bremen Tri Kappa’s annual Ladies Night Out to show ‘There’s no place like home’

The local chapter of Tri Kappa, Bremen Epsilon Pi, is preparing to present the sorority’s largest fundraiser to the community next month. Tri Kappa invites women all around the area to a special annual event, Ladies’ Night Out (LNO), on Thursday, Nov. 1, at 5:45 p.m., at St. Isidore Hall.

Each year, Tri Kappa presents LNO, centered around a particular theme. This year’s theme, inspired by the movie, “The Wizard of Oz,” will be “There’s No Place Like Home,” as Tri Kappa invites women to “Follow The Yellow Brick Road” to find an evening filled with food, fun, and fortune.

Co-Chairs Amber Martin and Beth Huppert are busy arranging 20 gift packages for ladies to bid on worth $200 each, along with gathering items for three silent auctions, and other raffle and tip game prizes for LNO.

“Bremen Tri Kappa is a beacon of the Bremen community, promoting charity, culture and education,” said Martin. “Ladies Night Out is a way for nearly 300 women from our community and surrounding to come together for a fun-filled night for charity.”

The Epsilon Pi Chapter has been serving the community for over 50 years. According to Martin, Tri Kappa, provides academic and vocational scholarships to graduates, prepares meals and sponsors rooms for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana, supports the Bremen Volunteer Fire Department, Community Hospital of Bremen, the Women’s Care Center of Bremen, and many other local non-profit organizations. The local chapter also provides landscaping maintenance at Jane’s Park and sew and craft blankets and pillows for Riley Children’s Hospital.

Tri Kappa is an Indiana philanthropic organization founded in 1901 and currently includes 144 active and 112 associate chapters.

LNO will feature a catered meal provided by Del Mar Catering of a roast beef or poppy seed chicken main dish, sided with mashed potatoes, green beans and a fresh garden salad, complimented with assorted desserts. Dessert will also consist of a special table of ruby red treats and other themed treats. Popcorn will be offered mid-event.

Champagne will be served as tradition. Ladies 21 and older invited only.

Tickets are $30 each and must be purchased in advance of LNO by Oct. 25. Group reservations for tables of eight to 16 can be made. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Debi Sahlhoff at 574-248-1122.

Cash and item donations for raffles, prizes and other games are generously donated by local individuals, organizations and businesses. Members of the local Tri Kappa Chapter also donate prizes.

All proceeds raised from the LNO fundraiser event will benefit the community through Tri Kappa charities.

Entertainment will be provided by Kathy Ayoub and Bethany Muck, with Dr. Jim White and Ayoub acting as event emcees.

A buy-back opportunity will be offered this year for those who wish to re-enter the reverse auction.

