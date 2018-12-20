Bremen student named Marshall County's Lilly Endowment scholar

One Marshall County student has been named recipient of a four-year, full-tuition scholarship as the Marshall County Community Foundation 2019 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar.

Evan Manges will receive not only full tuition to the Indiana college of his choice, but also a $900 yearly stipend for required books and equipment.

Evan Manges is the son of Troy and Melissa Manges of Bremen. He attends Bremen High School.

Manges is planning to attend Indiana Wesleyan University or Indiana University and will major in Sports Analytics.

For 2019, the local Lilly Scholarship Selection Committee, consisting of Beth Styers (Lilly chair), Dr. Don Balka, Scott Joyner, Karen Schlosser, John Small Jr., Jared Weidner and Barbara Winters, reviewed 15 applications and interviewed three applicants before recommending one finalist and two alternates to the Board of Directors of the Marshall County Community Foundation.

Read more in this week's edition of The Bremen Enquirer. It is on sale now.