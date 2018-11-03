Bremen runs away with sectional title

Hunter Bennitt, Evan Manges and Wyatt Pollard make a tackle in Bremen’s win over Bluffton.
By: 
Ron Haramia
Staff Writer
rharamia@thepilotnews.com
Saturday, November 3, 2018
BLUFFTON

Revenge, redemption, Step 1, Step 3?

Whatever you want to call it, the Bremen High School football team secured its sixth sectional championship this decade and 15th overall with a convincing 42-13 victory over Bluffton Friday night to win the Class 2A Sectional 34 title at Fred F. Park Field.

The win avenges a loss to the Tigers in last year’s sectional opener.

“It’s a much better feeling,” said Bremen head coach Jordan Leeper.

Read more about this in the weekend edition of the Pilot News. It is on sale now.

Category: