Bremen runs away with sectional title

Revenge, redemption, Step 1, Step 3?

Whatever you want to call it, the Bremen High School football team secured its sixth sectional championship this decade and 15th overall with a convincing 42-13 victory over Bluffton Friday night to win the Class 2A Sectional 34 title at Fred F. Park Field.

The win avenges a loss to the Tigers in last year’s sectional opener.

“It’s a much better feeling,” said Bremen head coach Jordan Leeper.

