Bremen readies to celebrate Doc Bowen Days

The town of Bremen is getting ready to celebrate the life of Dr. Otis Bowen.

Doc Bowen Day, Feb. 26, was declared in 2014, and it has since grown to become a week of festivities to honor the memory of Bowen, who passed away in 2013.

Bowen served as Indiana governor and secretary of health and human services during Ronald Reagan’s presidency.

“Bowen Day” has since grown, however, and is now celebrated through the week, this year from Feb. 25 through March 1.

