Bremen Principal Bruce Jennings named Principal of the Year 2018

On Sunday, Nov. 18, the Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP) recognized Bruce Jennings, principal at Bremen High School as the 2018 State High School Principal of the Year.

He was also named District High School Principal of the Year for District 2.

District 2 is located in northern Indiana and is made up of Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko, La Porte, Marshall, Pulaski, St. Joseph and Starke counties.

The recognition ceremony is a part of the 2018 Principals of the Year Recognition Celebration, a part of IASP’s annual Fall Professional Conference.

The award was presented at a dinner at the Indianapolis Marriott Hotel with the IASP state president, Andrea Korreck, presiding along with Todd Bess, executive director.

District High School Principals of the Year are elected by their peers.

One principal is honored from each of the 12 districts.

From these 12 District High School Principal winners, Jennings was chosen as the 2018 State High School Principal of the Year.

Jennings will represent Indiana at the National Association of Secondary School Principals Recognition Program in the Fall of 2019.

The Indiana Association of School Principals is a non-profit, professional association serving over 2,800 building level administrators in the state of Indiana.