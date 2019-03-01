Bremen, Nappanee police to challenge high school athletes

The 23rd annual Bremen Police Department Benefit Basketball Game will pit the Bremen and Nappanee police departments against senior boys and girls basketball players from Bremen and Northwood high schools.

Tip-off for the game will be at 7:30 p.m. on March 15 in the BHS boys’ gym, with doors opening at 6 p.m. for pregame events. Anyone from the community is invited to attend.

This year’s basketball game will benefit BHS teacher Kim Sellers.

In 2018, Sellers celebrated her 25th fourth-grade teaching anniversary at Bremen Elementary-Middle School.

She was diagnosed with Colorectal cancer in October, and it has since spread to her liver. Sellers is undergoing Chemotherapy and radiation at the Cleveland Clinics every day for six to eight weeks.

