Bremen man sentenced for trying to kill mother

A Bremen man will spend about a decade with the Indiana Department of Correction after being sentenced Thursday for trying to choke his mother to death in 2015.

Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen gave Dustyn M. Miller, 28, a 20-year sentence. The judge suspended eight years of the 20-year term. He will recommend to the department of correction that Miller serve his sentence in a mental health facility, according to Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman.

Miller pleaded guilty but mentally ill in October.

As part of an agreement with prosecutors, Miller’s sentence was capped at 20 years. Attempted murder is a Level I felony punishable by 20 to 40 years. It has an advisory sentence of 30 years.

Charges of strangulation, battery with moderate bodily injury and interference with the reporting of a crime were dismissed in the case, also as part of the agreement.

