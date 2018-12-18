Bremen man gets 7 years for dealing meth

A Bremen man will spend the next seven years in prison after he admitted last week to dealing methamphetamine.

Specifically, Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen on Thursday sentenced Mark E. Matyas, 38, to eight years, but ordered one year suspended and served on probation.

The Marshall Prosecutor’s Office charged Matyas in March with a single count of dealing meth, a Level 4 felony punishable by two to 12 years. The average sentence is six years.

Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman previously said the case began when the Marshall County Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team worked with a confidential informant, who made the initial tip that Matyas and his girlfriend, Rachelle Meyers, had meth available.

Matyas admitted in court that he was involved in the sale of about four grams of meth to a confidential informant in December 2017 from his home in the 400 block of Whitlock Street, Chipman said in a news release.

Matyas was represented by South Bend-based attorneys John Rulli and Tom Strickler. Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tami Napier handled the case for the prosecutor’s office.

Meyers pleaded guilty in early November to a single count of dealing meth, also as a Level 4 felony. Bowen sentenced her to six years in prison as part of a plea agreement.

Meyers is currently serving her prison term at the Rockville Correctional Facility and has an earliest possible release date in November 2022, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

“Methamphetamine use is abuse,” Chipman said in a news release following Meyers’ sentencing. “There is simply no way to be a user and avoid being an addict. However, making available methamphetamine for sale in our community is an act that, with all certainty, destroys families and communities.

“This is a nationwide disaster that has made its way into our community,” he continued. “The prosecution of methamphetamine dealing in Marshall County has been a priority of my office and will remain so until it is clear to dealers that it will simply not be tolerated in our community.”