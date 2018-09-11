Bremen man dies in weekend motorcycle crash

A Bremen man was killed over the weekend following a one-vehicle crash in Kosciusko County south of North Webster.

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Capt. Chris McKeand said 52-year-old James R. Ernsberger III was pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital in South Bend on Saturday after suffering head and neck injuries when he crashed his 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

McKeand said Ernsberger was driving northbound on S.R. 13, near C.R. 200 North, shortly before 1:30 p.m. with a group of other motorcyclists when he “laid down” his motorcycle for an unknown reason and without making contact with another motorcyclist, according to a news release.

Ernsberger was thrown from the motorcycle and was unresponsive by the time the other motorcyclists reached him.

A helicopter flew Ernsberger to Memorial, but he died of his injuries. The crash remains under investigation, according to McKeand.

Ernsberger had been taking part in a 9/11 charity ride when the crash happened, according to an obituary posted on the Bremen-based Mishler Funeral Homes website.

“He died doing what he loved and was soon going to be made a member of the Wild Sons, a motorcycle riding club,” the obituary reads.

Ernsberger, the son of James R. Ernsberger Jr. and Catherine (Klingerman) Ernsberger, is survived by his wife, Pamela (Allmon), and two sons, Quenton (Antoinette) Ernsberger of South Bend and Grayson (Nikita Motsinger) Ernsberger of Bremen, according to his obituary.

Per his request, cremation will take place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to A Rosey Place, 53131 Quince Road, South Bend, IN 46628, or to the Bremen TLCU, 1122 W Plymouth St., to go toward funeral expenses, according to the obituary.

Along with the Kosciusko County Fatal Team, the Pierceton Fire Department, North Webster Fire Department, Lutheran EMS, Lutheran Air Ambulance and Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.