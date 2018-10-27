Bremen leaves no doubt, advances to sectional final

Execution was the word bandied about often by Bremen head coach Jordan Leeper after the Class 2A Sectional 34 semifinal football game Friday night.

He used it in regards to the play of his Lions, but it also described the one-sided nature of the outcome.

With its versatile offense on display, combined with a turnover-causing defense,

Bremen left no doubt who the better team was by easily defeating Central Noble, 52-14, at Cougar Field.

“I’m really happy with the effort from our guys,” said Leeper. “We executed.”

