Bremen High School's Heiter named Armstrong Teacher-in-Residence Educator

Jen Heiter, Bremen High School’s Language Arts Department chairperson, has been named an Armstrong Teacher-in-Residence Educator for the 2019-20 school year.

This prestigious award is given to a K-12 Indiana teacher who is recommended by the district superintendent, building principal, and colleagues.

As a recipient of this award, Heiter will receive an honorarium, a professional development stipend, up to six hours of free tuition for graduate study at IU-Bloomington, will be participating in panel discussions of current educational issues, and will be observed by several IU students throughout the school year.

“I’m sure Jen will bring back some valuable information to us as well,” Principal Bruce Jennings said. “It’s quite an honor. There were only 12 in the whole state selected.”

Heiter has 23 years of teaching experience, and is known to engage students with “bibliotherapy,” which helps use reading and writing to heal mental health.

She models this through her own writing, as with an anthology she compiled, “Despite: Reading Your Way Out of the Wound and Into the Light.”

