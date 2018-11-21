Bremen High School presents volleyball awards

Bremen High School recently gave its awards for the volleyball season.

From left Brylie Libey, Coach Award, Caitlin Traxler, All NIC Academic Honors, Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association Academic All-State, Most Blocks, Rylee Hershberger, Captain, Most Assists, Serving Award, 4-Year Letterman, Kaelyn Shively, Captain, MVP, Most Kills, Most Digs, All NIC Academic Honors, All NIC Honorable Mention, Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association Academic All-State. Not pictured: Carly Snyder, All NIC Academic Honors, Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association Academic All-State.

