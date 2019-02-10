Bremen High School grad up for a Grammy

Salvador Perez, a graduate student studying clarinet at Indiana University, is traveling to Los Angeles next week to attend the Grammy’s.

He’s not just going to watch, though — he’s hoping to win.

Perez recorded a jazz album with the multi-Grammynominee John Daversa Big Band featuring DACA Artists, which has been nominated for three Grammy’s, including:

• Best Large Ensemble Jazz Album

• Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

• Best Improvised Jazz Solo Perez began playing the clarinet in sixth grade at Bremen Public Schools.

“I can honestly say that being in band at Bremen is how I truly fell in love with music,” Perez said. “It wasn’t just about being in a band, it was about all the friendships I made through the program and allthe unforgettable memories. We didn’t just play music, we were our own little family.”

