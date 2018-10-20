Bremen gets DOWNtown

Indiana’s Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) announced a new Downtown Development Week campaign Oct. 8-14. Historic Bremen, HCI (Hometown Collaboration Initiative), Bremen Community Cares Main Street, The Town of Bremen, downtown businesses, and local schools worked together to “Get DOWNtown” during this week with a wide range of activities and special events.

The week long campaign started off with the installation and activation of HCI’s capstone project.

Volunteers from the community joined together to complete elements of the project.

The temporary installments were located on the first block west of the Plymouth and Center Street intersection.

Parking along the sides of Plymouth Street near the intersection were moved into the street eight feet from the curb using parking stops and markers, widening the sidewalk areas in front of storefronts. Crosswalk corners were also be bumped out using parking stops.

On the sidewalk space available, volunteers constructed and installed temporary seating, decorative planters, benches, and counters for outside sales.

This was done in an effort to test potential streetsecape elements that the town may incorporate into its permanent reconstruction of the downtown streets and sidewalks in 2020.

The upcoming streetscapes project will be facilitated by partnership between the Town of Bremen and INDOT.

The local HCI team gave residents the opportunity to test different models involving street width, lane width, parking, landscape buffers, and sidewalk design before the project initiates permanent phases.

Testing of these models and gathering the feedback from the community will contribute to the final design of the planning for the streetscape project.

The week-long campaign included Mint Monday (guests could purchase mint-flavored items at the shops and restaurants downtown) in appreciation of the town's rich mint industrial history.

On Wednesday, volunteers painted the crosswalk at the intersections of Center and Plymouth Streets. Yoder's Hardware generously donated the paint. Mint leaves were painted on the pavement.

Friday, a block party was held where discounted vouchers were handed out for participating downtown restaurants and guests were invited to dine outdoors at the temporary seating arraignments or indoors at the Bremen Senior Apartment building in the Mural Room.

Psi Iota Xi sorority of Bremen sponsored a Youth Art Show in the Mural Room of the Bremen Senior Apartments building on Saturday, featuring artwork created by students from St. Paul's Lutheran School (grades 4-8) and fifth graders from Bremen Elementary Middle School.

For those who were unable to make it downtown for the Get DOWNtown campaign week events, feedback is still appreciated and may be done by visiting Hometown Collaboration Initiative's Facebook page or the Bremen Community Cares Facebook page.

Read more news from Bremen in this week's Enquirer. It is on sale now.