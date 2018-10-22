Bremen Distinguished Young Women organization having paddle auction Thursday

A paddle auction will be held to benefit the Bremen Distinguished Young Women’s Scholarship Program on Thursday, Oct. 25.

Doors open at 6, with the auction starting at 6:45 p.m.

The paddle auction will raise money for this year’s scholarship fund.

The Distinguished Young Women’s (DYW) Scholarship Program is formerly known as Junior Miss and is a non-profit organization that supports high school girls with scholarship funds for college.

Guests of the paddle auction are invited to bring their own dish for dinner.

Raffle drawings, a bake sale, and vendors will be featured at the paddle auction.

Paddles are $7. Don’t forget to bring quarters for the auction items.

For more info or questions, please contact Kayleigh Andrews or Shelby Frazier at paddleauctionDYW@gmail.com.

