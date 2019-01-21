Bremen Conservation Club ice fishing derby postponed until Feb. 2

The Bremen Conservation Club’s 16th annual Ice Fishing Derby that had been scheduled for Saturday at Lake of the Woods is postponed to Saturday, Feb. 2, due to the probability of insufficient ice.

Registration begins at 5 a.m. at the Community Building and fishing will be from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. The entry fee is $10.

The Club will again involve the Bremen Boys and Girls Club and share proceeds with them.

Cash prizes will be awarded for first through fifth place, as well as separate prizes for youth.

There will also be a raffles for fishermen and non-fishermen, and a breakfast buffet will be available 5-9:30 a.m. for $5 for participants and $6 for non-participants.

Lunch will be available and served to fishermen on the lake, ice conditions permitting, and to the non-fishing public at the Community Building.

The Derby could be further postponed to a later date should weather and ice conditions dictate the need.

For information, call Lowell Michaels at 574-546-5802 or Lance Gould at 574-360-9091.

