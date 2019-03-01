Bremen celebrates Doc Bowen Days

Doc Bowen Days were celebrated in Bremen from Feb. 26 through March 1.

Dr. Otis Bowen passed away in 2014; Feb. 26 would have been his 101st birthday.

Bright green posters with a pair of glasses on them were hung in storefronts around downtown Bremen to remind people to celebrate the life of Bowen this week, as the doctor was known for his black glasses.

Besides his local work in the medical field, Bowen served as speaker of the house, Indiana governor and the secretary of health and human services under President Ronald Reagan.

