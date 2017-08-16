Bremen’s own Nashville rising star to perform at Blueberry Fest

A locally born, rising Nashville country music star, Shelby Dirrim, will be performing at this year’s Blueberry Festival. Dirrim was born in Angola, but has resided in Bremen since the age of 12. A graduate of Bremen High School (BHS), class of 2010, Dirrim attended Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne (IPFW) for two years before transferring to WGU Indiana in 2012, where she graduated last fall with a degree in marketing management.

“I grew up playing piano in my living room,” said Dirrim. “My parents enrolled me in lessons when I started writing my own music by ear. I studied opera at Notre Dame as a high school student and starred in numerous BHS musicals and plays. I discovered my true calling of original songwriting when I was a musical theater major at IPFW and underscored an original musical for the department.”

Dirrim will take the stage at the Blueberry Festival on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 2:45 to 3:45.

