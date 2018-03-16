Breakfast Wars voting starts today: Can Marshall County 3-peat for eats?

It is war – and now it’s time for Marshall County to rally behind one of its own.

Voting started earlier today in the Breakfast Wars regional culinary competition. Marshall County residents voted Castaways Family Diner, 2281 N. Oak Drive, Plymouth, as the best restaurant for breakfast in the county.

Now it’s up to county residents to vote to make Castaways the best place for breakfast in the region. Voting opened at 10 a.m. Friday and continues through noon EST Monday, March 26.

You can support Castaways Family Diner, 2281 N. Oak Drive, Plymouth, in its goal to be named best breakfast in northern Indiana by voting at IndianasCoolNorth.com/BreakfastWars.

Read more about this in Friday's edition of the Pilot News.