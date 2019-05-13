Bourbon woman killed in collision

A Bourbon woman is dead following a two-vehicle collision Saturday, according to police.

Marshall County sheriff’s Det. Sgt. Jeff Snyder said Velma Shupp, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Beech Road in eastern Marshall County.

Snyder said Shupp was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry southbound on Beech and crossing U.S 30 shortly before 4:30 p.m. when she failed to yield the right-of-way to a 2015 Peterbilt semi driven by a Joan Holtz of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read more about this in Tuesday's edition of the Pilot News. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe.