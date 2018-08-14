Bourbon celebrated Summer Fest 2018

Bourbon celebrated their annual Summer Fest over the weekend.

The park building was packed full of eager families supporting the pageant contestants Friday evening.

The Bourbon Summer Fest Pageant winners were Kinley Row as Princess, Rayna Dickson as Little Miss, and Lyda Scarberry was crowned Queen.

There were other categories of honor awarded within each age group.

For the Princess category Ella Hulings won ‘Poise’. Kinley Row won ‘Physical Fitness’. Allah Hulings won ‘Interview’.

For the Little Miss category Madolyn Scott won ‘Poise’. Claudia Reichert won ‘Interview’. Rayna Dickson won ‘Fitness’.

For the Queen category Lyda Scarberry won all three categories, ‘Fitness’, ‘Poise’, and ‘Interview’.

Saturday morning various groups from Marshall County marched through Bourbon in the parade led by the Lemler family of Lemler Oil as Grand Marshal.

The Bourbon Summer Fest ‘Bourbon’s Got Talent’ Show winners were Jeff Snead in 1st place, Lyda Scarberry in 2nd place, and Mercedes Springer in 3rd place.

Saturday evening the field was aglow with the “Steve Needing Memorial Hot Air Balloon Inflate and Glow’ set against the midway and tractors.

Families, friends and neighbors played at the splash pad, ate elephants ears and other carnival treats, and watched the fireworks display sponsored by the Bourbon Fire Department following the glow.

This year’s festival wrapped up Sunday with an antique tractor line-up, the car show, the cutie contest and live musical entertainment.