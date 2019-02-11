Bourbon’s Robert Firestone named county’s Firefighter of the Year

After three years on the service of the Bourbon Volunteer Fire Department, Robert Firestone has been selected as the Marshall County Firefighter of the Year.

To choose the Firefighter of the Year, each fire department in the county nominates someone in their department by writing a letter of recommendation. Those letters are sent to and read by the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association, which selects an exemplary firefighter from each county.

And for Marshall County, that firefighter is Firestone, who has served at BVFD for three years.

“After earning a Lieutenant position as the secretary/treasurer office, Rob has gone the extra step to excel in his new role and has done an excellent job,” says the letter of recommendation from BVFD. “With the many demands of the fire service from fire calls to fundraising to community events Rob always finds time to serve his community.”

Read more about this in this week’s edition of Heartland News. It is on sale now. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe.