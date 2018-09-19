The Bolt for Blessings: Send Hunger Packing Fun Run/Walk is Oct. 13

September is Hunger Action Month in Marshall County. October is Culver's action month for feeding our Culver Community School Corporation kids. Not satisfied with the alarming rates of food insecurity across the country and here in Marshall County, Culver leaders started Blessings in a Backpack (BIB) about five years ago – a program that provides students from low-income families with healthy foods to take home over the weekend. From the beginning with 25 children in the program, it has grown to serve 111 kids this school year and even more last summer. BIB does not receive any federal or state funds, so we depend on the generosity of donors and volunteers to keep the program running. About half of the funds we receive each year come from our annual fun run/walk: "BOLT FOR BLESSINGS: Send hunger packing" that takes place during Fall Festival. Given that it costs us about $14,000 to feed our school kids for about 48 weekends per year, this fundraiser is key to our success!

This year, as in the past, the event will take place Saturday, Oct. 13th during Fall Fest. The start/finish location has changed to downtown – we'll be leaving and returning from Main Street Studio. The run/walk begins at 8:30 a.m. with T-shirt pick up and onsite registration beginning at 7:45 a.m. at Main Street Studio. There is a 1-mile, and 3-mile course around town – walkers and runner of ALL LEVELS welcome, including well-behaved dogs on leashes. No timing, no micro-chips - just healthy fun for a great cause!

How can you help? We are always looking for sponsors for the event. Sponsorship opportunities begin at just $150, and sponsors get their names and/or logos on the T-shirts, and one registration. In addition to sponsoring – we urge anyone and everyone to participate in the event.

To register and to sponsor, go to the Culver Fall Fest website: www.culverfallfest.com and click on Saturday Oct. 13 events and Bolt for Blessings fun run/walk. Note that once you click on the link to pay, it seems like the only option is PayPal – that is not the case, but you do need to click on that link – then you will be given an option to pay by credit card.

If you prefer to register or fill out sponsor information on paper, please contact Tracy Fox (tracy@foodnutritionpolicy.com or 301-922-3570).

ALL DONATIONS ARE FULLY TAX DEDUCTIBLE AS CHARITABLE CONTRIBUTIONS.

Please help us raise the money to feed our community kids for this coming school year and summer. Your generosity makes a difference! See you at the Run/walk!

Points of contact: Tracy Fox for run logistics tracy@foodnutritionpolicy.com

Dianne Johnson for donations captdianne@att.net

Read more news from Culver in this week's edition of the Culver Citizen. It is on sale now.