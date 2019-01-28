Bitter, potentially dangerous cold starts today

Today the frigid air drops.

The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana said a wind chill warning is in effect from 8 p.m. EST Tuesday through 2 p.m. EST Thursday.

“Strong winds combined with subzero temperatures will cause wind chills of 30 below to 50 below from late Tuesday into early Thursday,” the NWS said in a statement. “Significant disruptions in travel and commerce are likely from Tuesday into Thursday. Blowing and drifting snow is also possible.”

The warning covers almost all of Northern Indiana, including Plymouth, Knox and Nappanee.

“A wind chill warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values,” according to the weather service. “Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.”

The wind chills will be strong enough to cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, according to NWS.

The City of Plymouth is offering a warming shelter for those who need help during the expected cold weather, Mayor Mark Senter’s office said Friday in a news release.

If residents are unable to find a warm place to stay with friends or family, contact the Plymouth Police Department at 574-936-2126 for help.

The warming center will be the Conservation Clubhouse instead of the Webster Center. Plymouth police will have to let residents into the building, however.

There will be cots and blankets available, the mayor’s office said. There are restroom facilities, but no showers.

As well, officials are advising county residents that warming centers will be set up in various municipalities as needed in case of an emergency, according to radio station WYMR.

Argos Clerk’s Office – 574-892-5717

Bourbon Town Clerk – 574-342-4755

Bremen Clerk’s Office – 574-546-2471

Culver Town Hall – 574-842-3140

