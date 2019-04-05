Big turnaround for Pilgrims with win over South Central

What a difference a day makes, and maybe a change of scenery as Plymouth’s Pilgrims rebounded from a tough loss Wednesday to a huge opening day win at Bill Nixon Field by an 11-1 final over South Central.

“It’s kind of a 180,” said Plymouth coach Ryan Wolfe of his team’s performance. “No free bases and we took advantage of some things. When you don’t strike out 11 times and give the other team 11 free bases it’s going to be a little different ball game.”

A return to the basics was a key to the resurgence on the mound for the Pilgrims as Tim Tremaine went the distance for the win.

“Last night we went back into the classroom and talked about some basic things we do on the mound,” said Plymouth coach Ryan Wolfe. “Some absolute things that we do when we pitch a guy. We get together at the end of the inning and talk about what’s working.”

Tremaine lived through a rough first inning to shut out the Satellites the rest of the way and take his first win of the year. Tremaine struck out seven walked two and scattered five hits in taking the win.

“He left one ball up in that first inning and it got hammered,” said Wolfe. “With Tim there is a difference between leaving the ball up and staying down in the zone, and I felt tonight he worked down in the zone. He mixed it around really well and I think this is one of his better outings as far as strike out totals.”

Tremaine was helped by a big offensive uprising with 11 runs and nine hits.

“Tonight we came ready to play we were aggressive at the plate,” said Wolfe. “We put the ball in play we put the ball all over the ball park. That’s what we talk about. Stay middle but if you’re late hit the ball the other way if you’re early pull the ball.”

Baserunning was a big part of the Pilgrim attack as well with seven players posting stolen bases and Jacob Deacon swiping three bags.

“We hit the ball well but we went first to third and second to home, we really ran the bases very well tonight,” said Wolfe. “We have really good athletes. Our top three and our bottom three are very fast. We are always looking to take 90 feet. We could have used the delayed steal a lot more tonight. If we get in a game that we can do that we have everybody in our lineup that knows how to do that.”

“Our lineup is full of guys that can run,” said Wolfe. “Of course you have to get on base to run. If our seven, eight and nine guys can get on we can do a lot of damage.”

Jesus Luva and Ivan Winkle had a pair of RBIs for the Pilgrims, Winkle had three hits. Brother Ezra Winkle had a pair of hits with three RBI’s.

The Pilgrims take on LaVille today at 11 a.m. at Bill Nixon Field.