Bicycle vs Car accident closes Michigan St.

A bicycle vs car accident had several blocks of Michigan St. closed this morning about 8 a.m. Plymouth Police, EMS and Fire Dept. responded to the intersection of Garro St. and Michigan St.

Haifa Latif, 41, of Plymouth stated that she was traveling north in the northbound lane of Michigan St. near the parked cars and did not notice the color of the traffic signal and ran into the 2004 Chrysler Erandy Quintana, 30, of Plymouth was driving.

Quintana stated that she was going west on Garro St. crossing Michigan on a green light when her vehicle was struck by the bicycle.

A witness confirmed that the bicyclist disregarded the red light and rode into the Quintana vehicle.

Latif was transported to Saint Joesph Regional Medical Center Plymouth by Plymouth EMS with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.