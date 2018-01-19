Bi-County girls final set

See complete coverage of Thursday's Bi-County action in Friday's Pilot News

The Bremen Lady Lions traveled to LaVille Thursday night for a semifinal matchup in the 53rd annual TCU Bi-County Tournament against the LaVille Lady Lancers. LaVille came out on top by a score of 52-37 and punched their ticket to the TCU Bi-County Championship.

The first quarter got underway when Dellenira Duran took the ball into the paint and finished with precision to put the Lady Lions on the board first. Shelfie Zeiger answered back for LaVille with a bucket of her own just over a minute later to tie the score. The teams battled back and forth, fighting their way to a six-point tie with three minutes remaining in the first quarter. Suddenly the Lady Lancers' offense exploded. The Lady Lancers went on a 7-0 run that was sparked by a two-pointer from Julia Hall. Bailey Vermillion sank a long three-pointer to finally halt the run late in the quarter before LaVille drilled one of their own. After two free throws from Karlee Feldman to end the quarter the Lady Lancers held a 16-11 lead.

The second quarter saw more of the same for both teams. After Bremen stormed back to take a one-point lead at 17-16, the first quarter team reappeared. The Lady Lions looked out of character as they committed turnover after turnover and lacked any defensive intensity. LaVille noticed the lapse and quickly took advantage as they built a solid lead. The Lady Lancers held a 27-18 advantage heading into the break.

Coming out of halftime LaVille got a quick two-pointer from Lindsey Aschenbrenner to increase their lead to 11 points. Following the bucket whatever switch the Lady Lions hit worked like a charm. Bremen, led by Feldman, stormed back into the game and with just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter trailed by two at 29-27. Feeling the pressure the Lady Lancers turned to Zeiger and Hall as they finished the quarter on a 5-0 run. Heading into the final quarter LaVille held a 34-27 lead and was only eight minutes from reaching the championship game.

"Experience, we do it a lot," said LaVille head coach Corey Duncan. "We have done that about five or six games. We just keep plugging and don't let it mentally get in our way. We just have to keep play. At Kankakee Valley we did that, we went down right away and just kept doing what we needed to do to win the ballgame. We give them little goals that they have to reach."

Before the fourth quarter began Duncan could be heard telling her team, "Be ready to play the hardest quarter of basketball in your life."

Her players responded as they came out and fended off the aggressive Bremen attack. The Lady Lions managed to pull with four points at 36-32 with just over six minutes remaining in the game. Unfortunately for Bremen, that would be the closest they got as LaVille moved the ball masterfully and knocked down the clutch free throws.

"I think we switched up our defense a little bit to try and get us in a defense where we were being a little more aggressive," said Bremen head coach Alex Robinson. "We made a few plays and we made a few runs. It was just every time we made a run they stepped up and hit the big shots. They made a lot of big plays and kind of got us back on our heels where we had to come at them and shots open up."

The Lady Lancers will take on the John Glenn Lady Falcons Saturday at LaVille for the championship.

"I guess the good thing is that we have already played them and we kind of know what we need to do to get better and that's what we're going to do to prepare," continued Duncan.

•LaVILLE 52, BREMEN 37

At LaVille

Bremen 11 13 27 37

LaVille 16 27 34 52

Bremen (37) - Shively 2 2-2 7, Vermillion 2 0-0 6, Jeffers 0 0-0 0, Duren 1 0-0 2, Coffel 3 3-3 10, Rodriguez 1 0-0 2, Feldman 2 5-7 10, 11 10-13 37.

LaVille (52) - Berger 3 0-0 9, Zeiger 3 5-9 9, L. Aschenbrenner 2 1-2 5, Sajdak 0 1-2 1, Eash 5 10-11 20, Hall 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 17-26 52.