BHS staff goes 'Red for Ed' to protest lack of statehouse education funding

Bremen High School went “Red for Ed” on April 24 to show solidarity.

“The legislature in Indianapolis are not funding Bremen Public Schools fairly (and many schools across Indiana),” an email from Kristi Monesmith and Rhonda McIntyre addressed to Bremen teachers and staff reads.

They were asked to wear read and show up to school early on that Wednesday wearing red; they met outside and walked in together, after taking photos for social media.

“This is not just about more money for teachers, EVERYONE who works in education deserves more pay to provide a welcoming, safe, and educational environment for our students.

“We are inviting community members, administrators, school board members, teachers and any support staff to join us on Wednesday!

“We also ask that this not be an excuse to be late to our stations and still be respectful of our contract times. We want to put a face to Education and do so while being the professionals that we are!”

Read more news from Bremen, Bourbon, Nappanee and Wakarusa in this week's edition of Heartland News. It is on sale now. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe.