BHS grad discusses his new Grammys

Two 2019 Grammy winners visited the Mean Bean Bistro on March 11 to delight a full house with their music and stories about attending the Grammy’s and the jazz album that earned them the awards, American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom.

Clarinetist Salvador Perez Lopez of Bremen and pianist Juan-Carlos Alarcon of Elkhart, both students at Indiana University South Bend, were approached unexpectedly to take part in the album.

Perez Lopez was the first musician chosen to participate in American Dreamers.

“Before the Dreamer project or anything else, I was featured in a New York Times article on the Opinions Page,” he said. “I decided to put my story out there about the Dreamers’ situation. A couple months later, I got a Facebook message from the lead producer on the album. … He messaged me, ‘Hey, do you want to be featured in this project?’ That’s the first message I saw, and I thought, ‘This is spam. Who are you?’”

From that amusing, albeit somewhat dubious, beginning, Lopez was able to connect with John Daversa, who was inspired to create a jazz album by Dreamers, undocumented immigrants’ children who came to the country on their guardians’ decision and not their own.

Read more about this in this week's edition of the Heartland News. It is on sale now. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe.