Benefit dinner to be held in honor of beloved community member and family

Members of the Culver Community High School class of 1985 Rhonda Justis and husband Jeff Justis, Rich Drang and Lisa Whitcraft have organized a benefit dinner in honor of fellow graduate and community member Tim Sage, his wife and family. The dinner will be held on Oct 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will consist of Hog Roast and Chili in addition to a Silent Auction and Bake Sale.

Justis, whose daughter played on the same sports teams as his son, has had the pleasure of knowing Tim since the 6th grade. “We went through school and every sport with each of our kids together,” said Justis, “he’s just an awesome person.”

Last month, Tim spent a number of weeks in the Indianapolis Hospital after having been diagnosed by a Clinic in Cleveland with an extremely rare genetic disease. Without revealing personal details, Justis lamented that her friends health has been declining steadily for a large amount of time. “Things are rough for him and his family right now,” she said, “so we’re just trying to do something nice for them.”

According to Justis, their efforts to facilitate community support through the guaranteed attendance of the event have proven successful. “A lot of his classmates are coming to help with the benefit,” justice exclaimed gratefully, “One of our classmates is even flying in from Florida.” Ultimately, however, the group hopes that the benefit will provide Time and his family with an evening of fun and fellowship while helping to raise some of the funds necessary to cover his medical expenses.

A number of local businesses have also contributed. “A lot of the area businesses, friends or family have donated their time, money, or food for the benefit,” Justis said, “items for the Silent Auction have been donated as well.”

Tickets will be available for $8 at the door as well as at Jeff’s PWC & Marine.

